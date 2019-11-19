Mait Kraun • 19 november 2019
Nafta hind langeb
Nafta hinnad on täna langenud 2 protsendi võrra, sest turuosaliste hinnangul on kaubandusleppe sõlmimise tõenäosus langenud ning tooraine pakkumine kasvab, vahendab Reuters.
epa01315063 (FILE) A file photograph showing pumping units sihouetted against a setting sun work continuously in an oil field near Los Angeles, California USA 11 March 2008. The price for crudes produced by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) peaked above 104 US dollars for the first time on 14 April 2008, OPEC said on 15 April 2008. OPEC followed international bullish trends on Monday. In New York, Nymex WTI ended 14 April 2008 trading at 111.76 US dollars per barrel, the highest settlement on record, while Brent crude also posted a new high. EPA/PAUL BUCK Foto: PAUL BUCK
Brenti toornafta on täna langenud 1,7 protsenti, 61,36 dollarini barrelist. USA WTI toornafta on kukkunud 2,3 protsenti, 55,73 dollarini barrelist.