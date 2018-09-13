Teremarkets – tulevikuäri on kohal

Teremarkets – ettevõtteid aitav ettevõte Seekord vaatab Halevi oma ettevõtte struktuuri teisiti. Ta mõistab, et tal ei ole mitte ainult võimalik oma enda elu paremaks muuta, vaid ta suudab samuti muuta teiste elu. Halevi on keskendunud vanade väärtuste ja usalduse tagasitoomisele oma kaasaegsete ettevõtmiste kaudu. Olemine positsioonis, kus ta ei ole mitte ainult ettevõtja, vaid ka filantroop, on tema jaoks kink ning ta mõistab, et tema edu annab talle erilise võime aidata teistel uuele tasemel jõuda. „Teremarketsit edasiviiv innovatsioon ei peitu ainult uues tehnoloogias. Meie ärimudel on väga ainulaadne, kuna see fokusseerib meie tööhõivetavad üksikisikute ümber, kes ei ole mitte ainult suutlikud, vaid selle ka ära teeninud,” ütles Halevi. “See tähendab, et inimesed saavad üksteist vastastikkuse austusega aidata ning kui keegi vajab abi, saame meie aidata.” See suund näib olevat väga oluline osa Teremarketsi ärimudelist, kuna Halevi usub, et nende motiveeritud ja töökate isikute toetamise mitmekordistab väärtuse pikas perspektiivis. „Meie äritegevuseks on inimeste aitamine. Hoolimata sellest, kas nad on üksikemad, füüsilise puudega või praegu tööjõuturult tõrjutud. Me otsime sõjaväeveterane või muid isikuid, kes hetkel abi vajavad. See on see, miks me siin oleme,” ütles Halevi, lisades, et internetipõhise töö eeliseks on see, et füüsilised võimed ei ole takistuseks. „Tugev tööeetika ja motivatsioon on olulised komponendid, mida me üksikisikus otsime,” lisas juht. „Me mitte ainult ei aita neil oma tegevust alustada, vaid osutame neile igakülgset tuge kõiges vajalikus, sh müügis ja turunduses, tootearenduses, rahastuses ja juhtimises – kõiges, mida nad vajavad, et saaksid keskenduda sellele, mida peavad tegema eduka ettevõtte ülesehitamiseks – see on Teremarkets,” selgitas Halevi. Ei ole raske mõista, miks Teremarketsile ennustatakse kiiret üleilmset laienemist. Teine kasvukvartal, mis on tingitud nende mitmekülgsetest investeeringutest kõrge kasumlikkusega ettevõtetesse koos tarbija- ja töötajalojaalsusega, on ideaalne edu retsept. „Edukate ettevõtete loomine on üks asi, kuid edu saavutamine oma isiklikul tasandil loob tee ka teiste inimeste elude muutmiseks. Just nii kavatseb Ethan Halevi viia Teremarketsi 2019. aastasse. Ühe eduloo kaupa korraga.

Teremarkets -The innovation of Success The Roman philosopher Seneca once quoted that “luck is when fate meets opportunity’. No back story reads more true than the rise of Teremarkets as one of the leading online global marketing companies that Estonia has produced. Teremarkets or in other words ‘Global Markets” is every bit true to it’s source name in that its modus operandi is to expand it’s network through online marketing, technological advances and project development in niches as varied as online diamond distribution and quality assurance. Behind every succesful multi national company there is a leader whose fearlesness and ability to choose and invest in succesful ventures is unmatched. Teremarkets founder, Ethan Halevi knows that every venture he embarks on is a roll of the dice but he is willing to hedge his odds by always sticking to what he calls his “working methodologies”. In order to really understand what drives these methodologies we have to dig into the history of the man who empowers them.

The Path To Estonia Halevi was born in Yagur, Israel. A town where a cooperative infrastructure was a way of life. As he describes it, everybody worked together for one common goal and reaped the benefits as a society. It is no wonder that once he left University in London, England he found himself working in VC’s, where he lead teams in multi faceted projects. However, it was during a dinner party in Jerusalem that the aforementioned ‘fate’ stepped in and changed Halevi’s life forever. At the dinner, Ethan met former Estonian President Toomas Hendrik Ilves who introduced him to the many advantages of opening up a business in Estonia. “I was chatting with him about some of the companies that I was working with and he said ‘Why don’t you open a company in Estonia?’ The President and myself discussed the pros and cons of such a ventureand it was then that i realized that it was quite an interesting option” With that inspiration Ethan decided to move to Estonia where he and two colleagues embarked on a startup they named ‘Viistek Media’, an online marketing company that became Halevi’s first grand scale success. Ethan describes the growth of Viistek as 6 years of “putting our heads down and just getting to work”. And work it did, as in 2018 Halevi sold Viistek to a Swedish listed gaming company that saw Halevi’s company as something that they wanted to add to their portfolio, not just for the financial windfall but because of it’s meticulous operation.

We Are All About Online Looking to replicate the success of their original company, Halevi and his founding partner turned their efforts into their new venture, Teremarkets, that due to it’s unique concept and early success has already been approached numerous times by investors. However an exit strategy is not in Ethan’s immediate plans. Currently the Teremarket’s brand is spreading into North and South America and is now in the process of opening more offices in markets such as Australia and soon Asia. Teremarkets brand-new expanded office in Estonia represents the core team of the company. There you will find most of their operating platforms, project managers, analysts and account management. “When we recruit the core of this company it will be done in Estonia,” said Halevi. The company will serve as a center of operations where entrepenuers can access everything from marketing materials to technological development and strategies. All of the integral operational aspects of these ventures will be handled and managed by Ethan’s team in Estonia allowing the companies abroad to focus on what they need to do, generating business. “Teremarkets long - term goal is to become a global influencer, a world leader within our platforms and in our creative vision. Teremarkets wants to promote a better society where people can create synergies and work within the marketplace. I want to have a platform that allows people to work with other people from around the world in a respectful and trustworthy environment. My vision is for people in Estonia to work with people in Peru, in Canada or in China and vice versa,” the founder of the company enthused.