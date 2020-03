Dow indeks flirdib 2000punktise langusega

(200306) -- NEW YORK, March 6, 2020 (Xinhua) -- A trader works at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, the United States, on March 6, 2020. U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday. The Dow decreased 0.98 percent to 25,864.78, the S&P 500 dropped 1.71 percent to 2,972.37, and the Nasdaq slid 1.87 percent to 8,575.62. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua) - Michael Nagle -//CHINENOUVELLE_CnyztpE007078_20200307_PEPFN0A001/2003071553/Credit:CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA/2003071603 Foto: CHINE NOUVELLE/SIPA